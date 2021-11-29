I’m Not Against Messi Winning More Ballon d’Or Awards Than Me – Ronaldo

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to blast France Football’s chief editor over claiming that he is obsessed with having more Ballons d’Or than Lionel Messi before retiring. He recently jumped on social media to refute the comments by editor-in-chief, Pascal Ferre, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, Pascal Ferre clearly lied with his name, and he only said that to promote himself and the publication he works for.

Ronaldo added that it is absolutely unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in such manner.

His words, “Pascal Ferre said last week that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi.”

“Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or. And he lied again today by justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist.”

“I always want to congratulate those who win, with the sportsmanship and fair play that has guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I’m never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t win against anyone.”

“The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country. The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football.”

“I will end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United’s next game and on everything that, together with my team-mates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest.”