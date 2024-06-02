I’m Not Responsible For The Big Money Singings At MUFC – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to insist that he isn’t responsible for approving big-money signings at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is not responsible for the ridiculous prices footballers are quoted for nowadays, and the club was solely in charge of negotiations during all transfer windows.

Erik added that MUFC was also in charge of negotiating for players who didn’t come in the end, not him.

His words, “The prices paid for players are indeed very high – but I am not responsible for that. The club did all the negotiations, including with very good potential players who didn’t come in the end.

So it is all a bit more nuanced than the picture that is being painted that the purchase policy is disastrous. It’s all negative, but despite all the problems, the foundation at the club has grown stronger. That may not all be visible to the outside world now, but everyone internally will make that analysis.”

