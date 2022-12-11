I’m Not Sleeping With My Future Husband 3 Weeks After Labour – Angel Smith

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel Smith has come out to share what would become grounds for divorce if she gets married. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, if she ever gets married and her husband asks to have s*x with her 3 weeks after labour, it will be grounds for divorce.

Angel added that she doesn’t care who would be upset by her stance, it is how she feels.

Her words, “Can’t lie if I ever get married and have a child and 3 weeks after labour my husband asks me for sex, it’s gonna be grounds for divorce.”

“To all the men and patriarchy princesses upset about this, I hope y’all hit your pinky toe against the edge of the bed.”

WOW.