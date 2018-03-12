Monday, March 12, 2018
unilagssss

We Are Giving Priority Attention To The Non-Teaching Labour Union Strike...

Folami David -
Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi and Lagos State Governor Akinwumi Ambode

Teachers Must Enjoy The Fruit Of Their Labour On Earth –...

Folami David -
Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom

Labour Set To Begin Indefinite Strike In Benue State

Folami David -
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State

No Decision Has Been Made On Our Strike – Osun State...

Folami David -
Nigeria Labour Congress NLC Protest

NLC Condemns Sack Of Labour Leaders By Ogun State Govt

Folami David -
ajimobi

Governor Abiola Ajimobi Labour Hold Peace Talks

Folami David -
Olusegun Mimiko

Labour Support Ondo Workers’ Strike

Folami David -
Femi Falana

Femi Falana Condemn Detention Of Oyo Labour Leaders

Folami David -
Abiola Ajimobi workers salary

Gov Abiola Ajimobi Slammed Over Arrest Of Labour Leaders

Folami David -
lai mohammed

Lai Mohammed Plead With Labour Unions Not To Strike

Folami David -
