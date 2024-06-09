I’m Not Sure Arteta Can Ever Win The EPL Title – Lehmann

Arsenal legend, Jens Lehmann has come out to question Mikel Arteta’s credentials as a manager. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is simply not sure the Spaniard can ever win the Premier League title because he does not strike him as the winner Arsenal should be employing as manager.

Lehmann added that Arteta could just be the nice football guy who helped step Arsenal’s level up a notch.

His words, “Arteta has done really well bringing Arsenal up, but if he is the right man for Arsenal now… I am not sure. Last year, they were leading, and in one month [April], they lost it [three draws and one defeat]. The culmination was when [Bukayo] Saka missed the penalty against West Ham at 2-0 up and it was a draw. It was two points.

What people who hire coaches sometimes don’t understand is that the personality of the coach is super important as well. Look at the personality of the coach. Is he a winner, or is he a nice guy who brings you to a certain level and then it is over? Inside a football team people thought the same [about me] but after a while they changed their minds, they thought: ‘Okay, he is difficult but he helps me to win’.

The difference between winning and losing is that losing is very easy. You don’t need to do a lot to lose. You don’t have to practice a lot. You don’t need to argue with your team-mates. You don’t need to argue with the coach. You don’t need to command a lot, to challenge a lot. When you lose it’s nice and it’s no effort. Everyone can lose. You do nothing – you lose. But you are a nice loser. You want to win? It’s the opposite. You have to do a lot. You have to talk a lot, you have to argue a lot, you have to discuss, you have to dispute a lot. That takes time and energy but it is worth it and along the way it creates friction.”

WOW.

