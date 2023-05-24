I’m Not Sure Chelsea Will Bounce Back Next Season – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has come out to admit that he is not sure if the club can bounce back from their woeful Premier League campaign to challenge for trophies again next season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his experience of football is that if you switch it off, it’s not always easy to switch it back on, especially with the emergence of Newcastle, Brighton and Aston Villa this season.

Lampard added that the test for the players next season would be bouncing back from the disaster this term.

His words, “The Premier League moves on very fast, everyone is moving on and trying to do the same thing and you see the emergence of Newcastle, Brighton and Aston Villa and these teams that are getting themselves in that equation now.”

“My experience of football is that if you switch it off, it’s not easy to switch it on. It doesn’t always become an overnight remedy. It’s not going to be my responsibility but from my experience of being in a consistent performing club for many years, the moments you do switch off become very hard to switch it on. That will be the test next year.”