I’m Not Thinking About Playing Football For Money Right Now – Son

Tottenham forward, Son Heung-Min has come out to say that money doesn’t matter to him at this point in his career. He recently had his say amid links with Saudi Arabia, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he still has a lot of things to do in the English Premier League, so he is focusing on the pride of playing football in the best league in the world.

Son added that playing football in his favourite league is very important to him and his career.

His words, “I have many things to do in the Premier League. Money doesn’t matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important.”