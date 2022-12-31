I’m Not Trying To Convince Bellingham To Join Liverpool – Henderson

Liverpool midfielder, Jordan Henderson has come out to deny trying to use his close relationship with Jude Bellingham to convince the youngster to join the Reds. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and the Borussia Dortmund midfielder mainly concentrated on playing the World Cup with England, and there was no agent mission from him at all.

Henderson added that he is pleased for Van Dijk to have a familiar face in Gakpo at the club.

His words, “No I don’t think so. I think we concentrate on playing at the World Cup really. Other people do talk because I get on well with Jude but with England everyone gets on well,”

On Gakpo “I’m sure for Virgil it’s nice to have another familiar face to come in and it’s someone he’s played with. So, very positive and hopefully he can finish the season strongly for us and give us a boost.”