President Tinubu Addresses the Nation on Protests and Economic Reforms [HIGHLIGHTS]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed Nigerians in response to recent nationwide protests, emphasizing his commitment to public order, economic reforms, and national unity.

During the address today, 4th August 2024, he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and destruction of properties, urging protesters to embrace dialogue and avoid further violence.

Key Points:

Condemnation of Violence: President Tinubu condemned the violent protests in Borno, Jigawa, Kano, and Kaduna, among other states, which resulted in the loss of lives and the destruction of public facilities and businesses.

He stressed the importance of maintaining public order and preventing further bloodshed. Call for Dialogue: Tinubu urged protesters to suspend further demonstrations and engage in dialogue to address their concerns, emphasizing the need for unity across age, party, tribe, and religion. Economic Reforms: The President highlighted his administration’s significant economic reforms, including removing fuel subsidies and unifying foreign exchange systems, aimed at revitalizing the economy.

He detailed the positive impact of these reforms, including a doubling of government revenues, increased productivity in the non-oil sector, and reduced debt service ratios. Infrastructure and Investment: Tinubu outlined ongoing infrastructure projects, such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, which aim to boost economic output and create jobs.

He announced a resurgence in the oil and gas industry, with increased production and new foreign investments. Support for Youth and Small Businesses: The government has launched various initiatives to support youth, including a student loan scheme, digital and creative enterprise programs, and technical talent schemes.

Financial support for small businesses has been expanded, with significant funds allocated for micro and small-business loans and nano-grants. Agricultural Initiatives: Tinubu’s administration promotes food production by removing tariffs on essential agricultural imports and distributing fertilizers and mechanized farming equipment.

The goal is to cultivate over 10 million hectares of land, create jobs and ensure affordable food prices. Housing and Social Services: The President highlighted the ambitious housing initiative, Renewed Hope City and Estate, aimed at providing affordable housing and creating jobs.

He also noted the increase in state and local government allocations and investments in essential social services like education and healthcare. Commitment to Good Governance: Tinubu reiterated his commitment to transparent and accountable governance, focusing on delivering benefits to all Nigerians.

He assured citizens that the government is working hard to improve infrastructure and expand opportunities, particularly for the youth.

President Tinubu called for unity and cooperation among Nigerians to build a brighter future, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and democratic governance. He assured the nation of his dedication to addressing their concerns and improving their quality of life through continued economic and social reforms.