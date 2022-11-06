I’m Not Worried About My Future At Southampton – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl has come out to say that he is not worrying about his future. This is coming amid reports his job is under threat following a heavy home defeat by Newcastle, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is never concerned about his future at any club because the decision on whether he stays or goes is always out of his control.

Ralph added that he has taken a lot of decisions as Saints boss, so he’ll let his bosses decide what is best for the club moving forward.

His words, “I’m never concerned, I always try to do my job and that’s all that interests me,”

“Do you know, I have taken a lot of decisions since I am here. The good thing is this one I don’t have to take.”

“We had a tough game, they had seven shots on goal, four on target and they scored four goals,”

“We had 16, five on target and scored one.”

“They have shown why they are where they are. They were clinical in the right moments.”