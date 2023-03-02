I’m Now As Inspirational As Messi In Argentina – Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez has come out to say that he is now as inspirational as Lionel Messi. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really touched the sky with his achievements in Qatar, and while half of the kids in Argentina want to be Messi, half want to be a goalkeeper right now as well.

Martinez added that he will not be taking the easy option when it comes to his footballing future.

His words, “I touched the sky, like my dad would say. Half of the kids want to be Messi, half of the kids want to be a goalkeeper now. Obviously, that’s a proud moment in my career. I always say that I hate individual awards, you know, now with the FIFA Best award, doesn’t satisfy me. It satisfies me just seeing the young children trying to be a goalkeeper now because they love what they have seen in the World Cup, you know? So whatever happens in my career, from now on, I will always be grateful for the chance I had in the World Cup.”

“I want to achieve something that no one achieves, or it’s been hard to achieve. And obviously, people were saying, after the Copa America after the World Cup, Emi is going to go and play Champions League and he’s going to leave. And I’m thinking, yeah, that’s the easiest part. You know that that’s easy leaving now in January going to a club playing the Champions League and all that. It seems everything easy. Actually, it was a real challenge for me. Winning a World Cup for Argentina after 36 years. Yes. Beating the champions of America after 28 years in the Maracana. Yeah, that was a challenge. Winning the Finalissima against the champions of Europe was a challenge. And now we need something for Aston Villa after 30 years? I don’t know how long it was. 40 years? That’s a challenge. You know, that’s a challenge. And that’s something I’m made for – for challenges, for not always having the easy way out. And we’ve got one of the best managers for winning things in Europe. So I’m up for the challenge.”