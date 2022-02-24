I’m Proud To Say I Learnt A Lot Under Klopp – Shaqiri

Ex Liverpool forward, Xherdan Shaqiri has come out to say that he feels proud to have played under Jurgen Klopp. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has known the German manager for a long time and he definitely had three wonderful years with him in England.

Shaqiri added that he loves learning from top coaches, and Klopp was surely one of the best he has worked with.

His words, “Jurgen I’ve known for a long time.”

“Since I played for Bayern, we played against him – he was Dortmund coach, so it was a big rivalry there.”

“I had a wonderful three years at Liverpool, we won many titles, I had a really beautiful time.”

“You can always learn from these big coaches. I’m proud that I worked with Jurgen Klopp, I worked with [Pep] Guardiola, I worked with Jupp Heynckes, I worked with Ottmar Hitzfeld, big coaches who won a lot of titles, had a lot of experience.”

“So you can learn a lot, and I am proud I learned so many things from them, because every coach is a bit different. It’s only positive for your career.”

“Jurgen, I had a really good relationship with him. He texted me and congratulated me for this transfer [to Chicago]. We still stay in contact.”