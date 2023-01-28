I’m Researching The Profile Of Players That Can Improve MUFC – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to urge the board to be proactive in the final few days of the January transfer window. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there should be an opportunity in the coming days, and he would gladly go for it because the squad at his disposal can be better.

Erik ten Hag added that he is currently conducting a research on the kind of players that can strengthen and improve his team.

His words, “In the coming days, should we have an opportunity, I would go for it but it’s not only up to me. I think that always has to be the approach at this club. Every day you have to get better so if there are opportunities to get better then you have to strike, that’s my approach. I’m looking, doing research, I have an idea and have profiles to strengthen the squad.”