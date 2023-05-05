I’m Sorry To My Teammates Amid My Suspension Saga – Messi

PSG forward, Lionel Messi has come out to apologize for taking an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia that resulted in him being suspended by the club. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very sorry to his team-mates and club owners amid the ongoing situation, and he simply had to go to Saudi Arabia to carry out a contract obligation he had repeatedly canceled.

Messi added that he sincerely thought the entire team would have a day off after their most recent Ligue 1 game.

His words, “Hello. Well, I wanted to make this video after everything that’s going on. First of all, I apologise again to my team-mates at the club. I honestly thought that we were going to have the day off after the game as we had done before. I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia, which I had previously cancelled and I couldn’t go. Once again, I apologise for what I did. So here I am, waiting to see what the club wants to do, nothing more. A hug.”