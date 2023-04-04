I’m Still Liverpool’s Manager Because Of My Past Achievements – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that his future is the elephant in the room at the moment. This is coming following the sackings of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers last weekend, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that his players cannot continue to play the way they are playing, and the fact is that he is really disappointed with performances this season.

Klopp added that he knows he is still manager of the club because of his past achievements at Liverpool.

His words, “I am aware of the fact I am sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season. If it was my first season it would be slightly different. I am here to deliver. I am not here as a talisman or for murals on walls. I am here to deliver, I know that 100 percent. I know I am here for what happened in the last few years [and] I don’t like relying on that. I am fully in, and we have to sort it. We cannot continue playing like we do from time to time. I am really disappointed about us that we do these kind of things but now we have to find a way out.”