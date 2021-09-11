I’m The Best Footballer In The World – Ibrahimovic

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come out to say that he doesn’t see himself as a lesser player than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ibrahimovic recently revealed that he believes himself to be the best in the world.

According to him, when it comes to intrinsic qualities, he is not inferior in any way, and his trophies are impressive as well.

Zlatan added that he hasn’t missed winning the Ballon d’Or and it is the prestigious award that keeps missing him.

His words, “If you’re talking about intrinsic qualities, I have nothing less than them,”

“If you look at the trophies, [then] yes I didn’t win the Champions League.”

“But I don’t know how you calculate it. I’m not obsessed with it. Because when you do good things collectively, the individual follows. The individual cannot be good if the collective is not good.”

“[Do] I miss the Ballon d’Or? No, it’s Ballon d’Or who misses me! Deep down, I think I’m the best in the world. I don’t think it’s relevant to compare players with each other.”

“Everyone has played in their generation, with different teammates … [it’s] difficult to compare. I think everyone has their story and should face it.”

