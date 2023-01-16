I’m The Only Human Trafficker Alive With No Victims – Andrew Tate

Popular celebrity, Andrew Tate has come out to deny being involved in human trafficking. Recall that the controversial internet personality was arrested in December 2022 in Romania alongside his brother and two assistants, and fans have been reacting.

Reacting on Twitter recently, Andrew revealed that anyone who actually believes he is a human trafficker may as well go and take their 10th vaccine because they are clearly not well.

Tate added that there are zero victims and proof of any crime in any of his case files.

His words, “Anyone who believes I am a human trafficker may as well go and take their 10th vaccine.”

“There are 0 victims, 0 proof of any crime in our case file.”

“They have arrested me to ‘look’ for evidence, Which they will not find because it doesn’t exist.”