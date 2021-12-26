I’m Tired Of Planet Earth – Munachi Abii

Ex-beauty queen and actress, Munachi Abii has come out to share a very disturbing post on her Instagram page. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
In the now-deleted post she shared on social media, the ‘Living in Bondage’ star simply said that she is tired of doing this earth thing.
Her words, “Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. I’m tired.”
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate