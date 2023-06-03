I’m Tired Of Repeating How Much MUFC Needs A Goalie And Striker – Roy Keane

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has come out to reiterate that the club needs to sign a new goalkeeper and a top-quality striker this summer. This is coming after their FA Cup final defeat on Saturday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that the team lacks a goalkeeper and striker that will play the way the manager wants, and those needs must be addressed this summer.

Keane added that he is tired of repeating himself about these needs because they are way too obvious.

His words, “They need a new goalkeeper and a world-class striker. I’m sick of saying it.”