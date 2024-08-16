I’m Too Straightforward To Resort To Stealing – Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has come out to say that she is too disciplined to steal. This is coming after the allegations from February 2024, in which she was accused of stealing gold worth ₦90,000 from the market.

According to her, she was accused of stealing gold worth ₦91,000 gold when a gram of gold costs 150,000, so she does not understand why she would steal a gram of gold that is worth less than a grain of rice.

Lizzy added that the reports were completely false, and she is too straightforward to resort to stealing.

Her words, “Let’s first establish the fact that we’re talking about ₦91,000 gold when a gram of gold was 150,000. A gram of gold is less than a grain of rice so how can you go into the market to steal something less than a grain of rice, a single rice?

‘m a certified jewellery seller, I sell gold and diamonds. I am also a certified fabric merchant so how can I stoop so low to go to Eko Idumota to steal a gram of gold? Something that is less than a grain of rice? That is ridiculous. I am not a thief, I will never be a thief. I am too straightforward and too disciplined to become a thief.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.