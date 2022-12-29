I’m Working On Bringing Back The Bill Cosby My Audience Know Me To Be – Bill Cosby

Popular US stand-up comedian and actor, Bill Cosby has come out to say that he wants to begin touring again in 2023. This is coming more than a year after he left prison following the overturning of his s*xual assault conviction, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he needs to go on tour next year as there is so much fun to be had in the storytelling business he is involved in.

Bill added that once he is done with touring, he would be able to perform again and be the Bill Cosby that his audience know him to be.

His words, “Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be.”

WOW.