I’m Yet To Congratulate Messi For Winning The World Cup – Pique

Ex-Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has come out to add his voice to the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate. He recently revealed that there is no doubt as to who is number one, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if it is true that Messi and Ronaldo fought impressively for the number one spot over the years, the Argentine has always been number one during this era.

Pique, however, added that he is yet to congratulate Messi for winning the World Cup because he has been disconnected from football.

His words, “Well, it’s true that the fight between them two in the last decade was quite impressive because both of them did incredibly well. I think that in terms of talent, Messi is number one, for sure. It’s true that Cristiano has worked very hard to try and compete and fight for that first spot but if you see the careers of both… I would choose Messi, for sure. He showed that even though he’s 35 he can compete as the best player in the world. He showed it in the World Cup.”

On if he has congratulated Messi on winning the World Cup, “Erm… not really. This is crazy but it’s true, I was disconnected from the World Cup. Since my retirement I needed to disconnect from sport, so I didn’t watch any games apart from the final – and not the whole game. I tried to disconnect, I went on holiday for a few days. My last few months were tough as a pro and I really needed to disconnect from football.”