    Login
    Subscribe

    I’m Yet To Congratulate Messi For Winning The World Cup – Pique

    Celebrity News By No Comments2 Mins Read

    Ex-Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has come out to add his voice to the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate. He recently revealed that there is no doubt as to who is number one, and fans have been reacting.

    Gerard Pique
    Gerard Pique

    According to him, even if it is true that Messi and Ronaldo fought impressively for the number one spot over the years, the Argentine has always been number one during this era.

    Pique, however, added that he is yet to congratulate Messi for winning the World Cup because he has been disconnected from football.

    His words, “Well, it’s true that the fight between them two in the last decade was quite impressive because both of them did incredibly well. I think that in terms of talent, Messi is number one, for sure. It’s true that Cristiano has worked very hard to try and compete and fight for that first spot but if you see the careers of both… I would choose Messi, for sure. He showed that even though he’s 35 he can compete as the best player in the world. He showed it in the World Cup.”

    See also  We Were The Better Team In The World Cup Final - Modric

    On if he has congratulated Messi on winning the World Cup, “Erm… not really. This is crazy but it’s true, I was disconnected from the World Cup. Since my retirement I needed to disconnect from sport, so I didn’t watch any games apart from the final – and not the whole game. I tried to disconnect, I went on holiday for a few days. My last few months were tough as a pro and I really needed to disconnect from football.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply