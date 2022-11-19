I’m Yet To Prove My Worth With England – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold has come out to admit that he is still yet to show his best form in an England shirt. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has played 17 or 18 games for his national team thus far, and he can confirm that his international career has not really gone the way he wants it to.

Trent, however, added that he hopes that will change at the World Cup because he wants to give his all for England.

His words, “Not the best football I’ve ever played. Probably not the worst either, just somewhere in the middle, that is not amazing, not the worst really. It could be a lot better.”

“No. Definitely not. But when you think about it, it’s been maybe 17 or 18 games [for England] now. And I think, in the grand scheme of things, that’s half a season, if you’re going to put it in that sense and players have average half-seasons. Hopefully, the second half of the season will be a lot better for me.”