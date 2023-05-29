Immediate Key Economic Policies of President Bola Tinubu’s Administration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has just been sworn in today as Nigeria’s new president.

In his inaugural speech, President Tinubu highlighted his areas of focus and hit the ground running specifically mandating the following key economic policies of the new government:

Fuel Subsidy is gone.

Commodity Boards to be reintroduced.

Multiple exchange rates are to be unified and mandated Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to achieve a Unified Exchange Rate immediately.

There will be house cleaning at CBN.

Interest rates are too high and anti-business, and to be reduced.

Focus on Infrastructure Development to create jobs.

Electricity Generation, Transmission and Distribution are to be doubled, with State Governments encouraged to participate.

All anti-investment and multiple taxation policies are to be reviewed.

Repatriation of Investment and Profits to be facilitated immediately.

BAT has hit the road RUNNING.