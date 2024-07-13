Imo SDP Sets Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms Prices for LG Elections

Ahead of the local government elections in Imo State, scheduled for September 21, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has announced the prices for its Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms.

The state chairman of the party, Amb. Dr. Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, made the announcement on Saturday during a chat with journalists in Owerri.

The Expression of Interest Form for the chairmanship position is set at N50,000, while the Nomination Form is N100,000.

For councillorship positions, the Expression of Interest Form is N10,000 and the Nomination Form is N40,000.

Dr. Eluwa also announced that women and senior citizens who wish to run for office will pay only 50% of the stipulated amount.

Persons with Disabilities will be able to obtain the forms free of charge.

“The price for the forms was set low to enable interested party members to participate easily,” Dr. Eluwa explained.

“The SDP is committed to raising democratic leaders who will uphold humanitarian causes and make life worth enjoying for everyone.”

In addition, the chairman praised the Supreme Court for granting autonomy to Local Government Administration in the country, describing the judgement as a victory for democracy.

He stated that this judicial move will improve governance, foster prosperity, and enhance grassroots development.