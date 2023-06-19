Imo: Unknown gunmen attack Okorocha, police officer killed

Some unknown gunmen attacked the convoy of Imo West Senator, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha’s convoy was attacked at the Ihube community on the Okigwe-Enugu expressway on Friday, leaving one policeman dead.

The former Imo State governor was en route to the burial ceremony of a former Imo State governor, Ihedioha Ohakim, when he was attacked.

He disclosed this on Sunday at Amaimo in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

Okorocha said it was after he had finished attending the funeral ceremony at Mbaise and the convoy had dropped him at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri and was heading back to Enugu that they were attacked.

According to Okorocha: “I am angry. I am very angry. I am angry because I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened to me, but it is in my own state that the convoy released to me by the governor of Enugu State (a very good man) to attend the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother at Mbaise that was attacked and one policeman killed.

“What is happening in Imo State makes me angry. Many people who are running to govern Imo State are not capable, but I have seen one man whose cap fits. When it is time, I will speak.”