Imo was in cemetery, I exhumed it – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has claimed he met the State in a bad condition that could be likened to a cemetery when he assumed office in 2020.

Uzodinma specifically said, “When I came to Imo State, I met a moribund state, a state that was in distress. A state, I can even say, was in the cemetery; I exhumed the body.”

He gave the assertion on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

The governor also claimed that “the infrastructure deficit in the State was so huge, all the roads were not motorable, and all the hospitals were not working” when entered office.

“Given the situation in Imo State before 2020 when I became the governor and the situation of Imo State today, 2023, three years after, a lot of things are there for people to know that there is a huge difference,” he added.