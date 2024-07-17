Imo Youth Groups Protest APC Nomination Form Fees for LG Elections

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faced criticism following the announcement of the prices for the party’s nomination forms for the upcoming local government elections.

Several youth groups have expressed their dissatisfaction, alleging that the high fees are a deliberate attempt to exclude them from participating in the polls.

In a statement made available to journalists, the Imo State Youth Parliament and the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Imo Chapter, jointly condemned the prices.

The statement was signed by Eze Ekewuba, Speaker of the Imo State Youth Parliament, and Humphrey Osuji, Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Imo Chapter. They described the fees as unfair and a tactic to discourage youth involvement in politics.

The APC has set the price for the nomination form at N1 million, while the expression of interest form is priced at N500,000.

“The youth of Imo State are not happy with the price tag, as it is a ploy to deprive visionary and well-meaning youth the opportunity to participate in the forthcoming local government election in Imo State.

“On behalf of the youth of Imo State, we call on the leader of the APC in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State, to come to our aid.

“We also call upon other leaders and lovers of Imo youth to raise their voices and ensure that our interests are truly represented.

“We demand that the APC reduce the registration and nomination fees for youth by half, if the party truly means well for the youth of Imo State.

“We believe that investing in the youth is investing in the future of our nation, and we must be given the chance to participate and lead.

“We call on the leaders of the APC to heed our demands and lower the registration and nomination fees for youth. We will not back down until our voices are heard and our concerns addressed,” the statement said.

Despite the protests, InfoStride News reports that many aspirants have already visited the APC secretariat to purchase their forms.

These aspirants include Lemachi Stephen Nzeribe for the chairmanship position of Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Clement Asoluka for Owerri West LGA, Chijioke Enwerem for Ngor Okpala LGA, and Tony Anakani for Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.