INEC declares APC winner of Ebonyi State governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Hon Francis Nwifuru, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State.

Nwifuru, who is the present Speaker State House of Assembly, scored a total vote of 199,131.

He is followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Ifeanyichukwuma Odii, who polled 80,191 votes.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Prof Bernard Odo, came third with 52,189 votes.