INEC declares PDP candidate winner of suspended Nwangele/ Nkwerre/ Isu/Njaba Federal Constituency election

Ugonna Ozurigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been declared winner of the House of Representatives election held in the Nwangele/ Nkwerre/ Isu/ Njaba Federal Constituency of Imo State on February 25 by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday.

Prof. Rosetta Okechukwu, the Federal Constituency collation officer, announced the results at the Federal Constituency’s Collation office in the Nwangele LGA. She stated that the PDP candidate won the election with 19, 971 votes, followed by the Labour Party candidate with 9, 372 votes. Harrison Nwadike of the All Progressives Congress received 8, 991 votes, placing him third.

Recall that INEC had on February 27 declared the election inconclusive, since elections were not held in all of Njaba LGA.

But the PDP candidate, however, contested the electoral umpire’s ruling that the election was invalid.

Ozurigbo said that his margin of victory was greater than the number of Permanent Voters Cards gathered in regions where the poll was not held.

After two months, INEC pronounced the PDP candidate the election’s victor after reviewing the contentious points.

Ozurigbo declared shortly afterward that his people’s will had won out.

In order to better the lives of his constituents, he said that he would return to the House of Representatives.