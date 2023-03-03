INEC failed, needs complete overhaul – Moghalu

Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Kingsley

, has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over its conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, also insisted that the INEC needs a complete overhaul.

His statement was made available in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Moghalu also questioned the 28% turnout recorded for the election, insisting that it must be interrogated to know why it happened when about 87 million voters collected their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs.

He said, “Without prejudice to whoever would have won, @inecnigeria ‘s performance was woeful. The institution and election management in Nigeria need a complete overhaul. Elections must be made logistically efficient and transparent.

“The 28% turnout, being even lower than the 34% of the 2019 election, is deeply disappointing. This phenomenon needs a separate interrogation to understand why it happened when 87 million voters collected their PVCs. Such voter turnout levels undermine the meaning of democracy.”