INEC Mourns the Passing of Ogun State REC, Olaniyi Ijalaye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mr Olaniyi Ijalaye, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ogun State.

Ijalaye’s death, which occurred on Monday following his participation in INEC’s regular quarterly meeting in Abuja, has been met with widespread mourning within the commission and beyond.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Mr Sam Olumekun, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, the commission extended its heartfelt condolences to Ijalaye’s immediate family.

The statement highlighted the profound loss to the commission and the nation at large, and offered prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Olaniyi Ijalaye was a distinguished legal professional with a career spanning several decades. Born in 1958 in Owo, Ondo State, Ijalaye’s academic journey began at the University of Ife, now known as Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) in 1982.

Following his undergraduate studies, he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1983, marking the beginning of a legal career that would see him become a respected figure in both legal and electoral circles.

Ijalaye furthered his academic pursuits by obtaining a Master’s degree in Law (LLM) from the same university in 1995.

His academic and professional accomplishments were a testament to his dedication to the legal profession and his commitment to the rule of law, which he carried into his role at INEC.

During his tenure as the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun State, Ijalaye was known for his integrity, diligence, and unwavering commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.

Again, his leadership was particularly evident during critical electoral periods, where his decisions and actions were guided by a deep sense of responsibility to uphold the democratic process.

Ijalaye’s passing is not only a significant loss to INEC but also to the broader Nigerian electoral system.

His work in Ogun State was pivotal in promoting transparency and credibility in the electoral process, earning him the respect of his colleagues, the political community, and the electorate.

INEC’s statement underscored the void left by Ijalaye’s departure, noting that his contributions to the commission and his efforts in advancing Nigeria’s democracy would be long remembered.

The commission’s leadership and staff are united in their grief, reflecting on the impact Ijalaye had on the electoral process and the integrity he brought to his role.

The statement also reflected on the broader implications of Ijalaye’s passing for the ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system.

His work as REC in Ogun State was part of a larger mission to improve the credibility of elections across the country, a mission that INEC remains committed to despite this tragic loss.

As INEC and the nation mourn, there is a shared recognition of the importance of continuing the work that Ijalaye was so passionate about.

In addition, his legacy, characterised by a steadfast commitment to democracy and the rule of law, will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration to those who follow in his footsteps.

In paying tribute to Ijalaye, Mr Olumekun’s statement also highlighted the personal qualities that endeared him to those who knew him.

His humility, dedication, and professionalism were qualities that defined his approach to both his personal and professional life.

These attributes, combined with his legal expertise, made him a key figure in the electoral process, particularly in a state as politically significant as Ogun.

The statement concluded with a prayer for Ijalaye’s eternal rest, reflecting the deep sense of loss felt by his family, friends, colleagues, and all who were touched by his work.

As the commission continues its vital work in the lead-up to future elections, Ijalaye’s contributions will remain a guiding light for INEC’s ongoing efforts to uphold the principles of free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

The passing of Mr Olaniyi Ijalaye marks the end of a significant chapter in Nigeria’s electoral history, but his legacy will continue to influence the commission’s work for years to come.

His dedication to ensuring that the will of the people is accurately reflected in the electoral process is a standard that INEC will strive to maintain in his honour.