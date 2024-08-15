INEC Urges Compliance with Electoral Guidelines Ahead of Edo Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged political parties involved in the upcoming Edo State governorship election to adhere strictly to electoral guidelines.

This call was made by Dr Anugbum Onuoha, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo State, during an interactive session held in Benin on Thursday.

The session was attended by traditional, religious, and political party leaders from the state.

Dr Onuoha highlighted a significant concern regarding the commencement of political campaigns, which officially began on April 24.

He noted that many political parties had failed to inform INEC of their campaign activities. Such communication is crucial, as it allows the commission to monitor campaigns and ensure compliance with electoral rules.

“It is essential for political parties to notify electoral officers at the local government level about their campaign plans,” Onuoha emphasised.

He stressed the commission’s role in overseeing campaign activities to prevent violations, such as the destruction of billboards.

The purpose of the interactive session was to update stakeholders on the progress of preparations for the governorship election scheduled for September 21.

Dr Onuoha reassured the attendees that INEC is committed to providing all necessary information to ensure the election is conducted peacefully, freely, and fairly.

He promised that the election would be conducted impartially, without any favouritism or compromise.

In a significant update, Onuoha announced that the voters’ register would be officially published on Tuesday, with copies distributed to various political parties.

This transparency aims to ensure all stakeholders have access to accurate voter information.

Regarding election security, Onuoha clarified that the Edo State Security Network would not be involved in providing security for the election.

This decision reflects INEC’s commitment to ensuring that the security arrangements meet the required standards and avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

Additionally, Onuoha provided an update on the technical aspects of the election.

He mentioned that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices, crucial for verifying voters’ identities and ensuring the integrity of the voting process, are currently being configured.

Logistics for the election are also underway, ensuring that all necessary preparations are in place.

The session also included remarks from Alhaji Abudulazeez Igbinidu, Chairman of the Edo Council for Islamic Affairs.

Igbinidu commended INEC for the progress made so far but also urged the commission to address issues encountered in previous elections.

He emphasised the need for continuous improvement in electoral processes to build public confidence and ensure the credibility of the election.

Igbinidu also called on political parties and other relevant stakeholders to comply with electoral guidelines.

He stressed that adherence to these rules is essential for conducting a credible and peaceful election.

The interactive session aimed to foster cooperation between INEC and various stakeholders, setting the stage for a well-organised and transparent election process.

The commission’s proactive approach in addressing concerns and ensuring compliance with electoral guidelines is intended to mitigate potential issues and enhance the overall integrity of the electoral process in Edo State.

As the election date approaches, the commitment of all parties involved to uphold the principles of fairness and transparency will be crucial in ensuring a successful and peaceful electoral exercise.