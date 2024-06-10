Close Menu
    INEC Warns Against Unethical Practices in Edo, Ondo Elections

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a stern warning to its personnel against engaging in unethical and corrupt practices during the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

    INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, delivered the warning on Monday in Abuja at a lecture honoring the late Abubakar Momoh, former Director-General of the Electoral Institute (TEI) from August 2013 to May 2017.

    Represented by National Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of Electoral Institute, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, Yakubu cautioned that any unethical behavior before, during, or after the elections would result in severe legal consequences.

    The lecture, themed “Achieving Professionalism among Election Personnel through Effective Training in Preparation for the Edo and Ondo Governorship Elections,” underscored the importance of professionalism and competence among electoral officials.

    Yakubu emphasized that the success of elections hinges on the integrity and skills of those conducting them.

    He urged electoral officers to adhere to principles of integrity, impartiality, transparency, professionalism, and sensitivity to gender and disability issues.

    “It is important for electoral personnel to be knowledgeable, skilled, and well-equipped with relevant competencies to handle the complexities and challenges of the electoral process,” Yakubu stated.

    He highlighted the critical role election personnel play in maintaining the integrity of democratic processes, noting that their conduct directly influences voter confidence and participation.

    “The manner in which they discharge their duties and responsibilities affects the degree of confidence voters will have in the electoral process, which will impact their participation and turnout,” he added.

