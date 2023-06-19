Insecurity: Pray for Plateau – Lalong urges Nigerians

Mr Simon Lalong, the immediate past governor of Plateau, has called on Nigerians to pray for the state to overcome its current security challenges.

Lalong made the call at a dinner organised in his honour by the 1990 set of the Faculty of Law, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Chairman of the set, Sylvanus Tahir, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and his set put together the event, which was held on Sunday night in Abuja.

The ex-governor, who decried the wanton killings and destruction of properties in the state, said there was a need for Nigerians to collectively pray for the return of total peace in the state.

” I call on Nigerians to pray for Plateau and its people so that we can overcome the current security challenges

”I left the office as governor of Plateau only a few weeks back but the current happenings in the state are worrisome.

“I have always been on my knees praying that when I leave office, Plateau should be better than where I left it.

“I will continue to pray and this is why I am calling on all Nigerians to support Plateau people with prayers,” Lalong urged.