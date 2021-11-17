Inter Milan Must Be Wary Of Osimhen – Sandro Mazzola

Italy legend, Sandro Mazzola has come out to say that he loses sleep anytime Victor Osimhen touches the ball. The ex Inter Milan striker recently revealed that his old club must be wary of Victor’s threat when they meet this weekend.

According to him, Osimhen is very strong and he is the answer Napoli will need in the match for goals and assists.

Sandro added that Spalletti is also a coach he likes and defends so it’ll definitely be a feisty clash between both sides.

His words, “There is that centre-forward there, Victor [Osimhen], who is really strong. It makes me lose sleep. Every time he touches the ball he manages to amaze me; it’s surprising.”

“Luciano [Spalletti] is a coach I like very much, I have always defended him.”

“Given this, I say also that on Sunday, on the occasion of the match between Inter and Napoli, we will punish him.”

“We need a victory against the Neapolitans otherwise goodbye the Scudetto. If we overtake Napoli, on the other hand, we would still have the chance to get back into the race.”

