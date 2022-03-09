Inter Milan Team Is Filled With Fighters And Warriors – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he was relieved with how his team squeeze past Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is happy that the Reds don’t get to face Inter Milan every week because the Italian team is filled with fighters and warriors.

Klopp added that it was definitely an interesting match between both teams even if his boys eventually lost at home.

His words, “I’m glad we don’t face Inter every week, they’re a very tricky opponent. They are fighters, they are warriors.”

“The difficulties we had were pretty close to what I expected. Inter are a really, really good side, set up for these kind of games.”

“Without playing brilliantly we had clear-cut chances. Over the two legs it’s completely fine that they won one and we went through. We could’ve done better against an opponent that makes life uncomfortable.”

“It was a really interesting game. In the end we lost the game which obviously is not cool, we didn’t come here to lose a home game.”

“The opponent caused us problems but if we had used our chances we win this game. We lost a lot of simple balls, which can happen and when the ball was in the air it was like slapstick with the wind.”

“The counter-press was not really there. We were around challenges but not in challenges and we didn’t get the momentum, that’s what we were lacking.”