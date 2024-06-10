IPAC Commends EBSIEC’s Preparedness for Upcoming Local Government Election

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has praised the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) for its thorough preparations ahead of the local government election scheduled for July 20, 2024.

IPAC’s Chairman in Ebonyi State, Ernest Nwaze, expressed this approval on Monday after a meeting with members of the council, the State Commissioner for Inter-Party Affairs, Evangelist Philip Ogbonna Okorie, and the Special Assistant to the State Governor on Inter-Party Affairs, Comrade Sunday Nwambam, in Abakaliki.

Nwaze highlighted that IPAC had scrutinized EBSIEC’s activities and found them satisfactory.

“We analyzed the conduct of EBSIEC in preparation for the local government election in Ebonyi State. After the analysis, we concluded that we are satisfied with the processes followed for the preparation of the election by EBSIEC,” he said.

He further noted the governor’s commitment to a credible election, citing the approval and release of funds for the exercise.

“We are very happy because we heard of the money approved for the election by the governor, and he has also released the money for the exercise. That means he is living up to his promise,” Nwaze added.

EBSIEC received high marks from IPAC, with Nwaze stating, “We scored EBSIEC above 80 per cent, and with that, we say the state electoral umpire has been performing well.

All parties are going to participate fully in the exercise as EBSIEC and the state government have provided an enabling environment.”

State Commissioner for Inter-Party Affairs, Philip Ogbonna Okorie, urged candidates from various political parties to maintain decorum to ensure a peaceful election.

Comrade Sunday Nwambam, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Inter-Party Affairs, revealed that over 13 political parties have shown full interest in participating.

“This coming local government election, the 13 political parties said that they are contesting and as a government, we can’t stop any political parties from participating in the election, rather we provide a level playing field for them,” he stated.

Nwambam also lauded the IPAC leadership and the 17 registered political parties in Ebonyi for their peaceful coexistence and collaborative spirit.