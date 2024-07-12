IPOB Warns South-East Governors Against Allocating Land for Grazing Reserves

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a warning to South-East governors against allocating land for grazing reserves to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), cautioning that such actions could ignite conflict in the region.

In a statement released on Saturday, IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful cautioned the governors against compromising the safety of the people in the region.

“The Noble family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu wish to caution the Eastern Governors to shun the recent demand from Miyetti Allah for the governors to allocate grazing reserves in their respective states to them.

No governor should mortgage safety and security by allocating land for RUGA in disguise,” Powerful stated.

He further emphasized, “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is asking the Southern and Middle Belt Governors to reject the demand for grazing reserves by the Fulani Miyetti Allah organization in Nigeria.”

Powerful reiterated IPOB’s stance, saying, “IPOB will resist any form of land grabbing, change of demography, and conquest ideology in any disguise.

All we are saying is that there shall be no grazing reserve for Miyetti Allah in Biafra Land.”