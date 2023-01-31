Isco And His Agent Exceeded Our Limits As A Club – Union Berlin

German club, Union Berlin has come out to confirm their deal with former Sevilla midfielder. Isco has collapsed. This is coming despite the player passing his medical with the club, and fans have been reacting.

According to manager, Oliver Ruhnert, the club would have definitely liked to work with Isco, but they simply have their own limits to operare within.

He added that the limits were exceeded today contrary to previous agreements, so the agreement had to be abandoned.

His words, “We would have liked to see Isco with us, but we have our limits. These were exceeded today, contrary to previous agreements, which is why the transfer will not take place.”

