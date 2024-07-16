ISRCA Urges Delta Police to Declare State of Emergency on Major Community Roads

The Initiative for Social Rights Concerns and Advancement (ISRCA) has called on the Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, to declare a “state of emergency” on ten major community roads due to the rising insecurity in the state.

ISRCA National Coordinator, Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen, made the call in a statement sent to reliable media outlets.

The ten roads identified by ISRCA for the emergency declaration include Orerokpe, Egbo Uhurhie community, Uvwiamuge Community, E.C.N. to Jeremi Junction, Ekrerhavwe Community Roads to Isiokolo, Sapele Expressway to Ologbo Community, Agbarho/Ughelli Expressway, and parts of Otokutu Community.

ISRCA highlighted the necessity of this action due to a surge in kidnappings, armed robberies, and other criminal activities along these roads.

The group expressed concern over the increasing frequency of kidnappings.

“The people in these areas can no longer live in their homes, as kidnappings have now been brought to the doorsteps of commuters.

People can no longer continue their daily routines and are being forced to return home early and relocate outside their homes because of this trending situation,” the group stated.

The group cited a recent incident where a young man was killed by suspected kidnappers along Agbarho, and a female passenger on the same bus had both legs disfigured after being shot.

Other passengers were abducted and are likely facing demands for large ransoms.

ISRCA also criticized the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, for his comments on Twitter, where he reportedly described the security challenges in Delta State as exaggerated.

The group called these comments “derogatory.”

“As the image maker to the Police Command, would the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Bright Edafe, deny these reoccurrences and why say it is an exaggeration? Just over the night, the unit commander of the Hunters, a security outfit in the state, was killed in a gun duel with suspected Fulani herdsmen, who are the first suspects in these atrocious crimes against humanity,” the statement read.

ISRCA argued that underestimating the security threats and dismissing public concerns as exaggerations could leave residents in greater danger.

The group emphasized the importance of establishing a cooperative relationship between the police and the community to enhance security operations.

The group further alleged that many Delta State police officers are often seen extorting people on major roads under the guise of stop-and-search operations.

They called for the deployment of these officers to the affected areas to address the security crisis collaboratively with the Delta State Government.