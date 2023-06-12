It has come full circle – Keyamo mocks IBB, Obasanjo over Tinubu presidency

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has mocked former Nigerian Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), who he called an “evil genius” and two-time president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Keyamo claimed both IBB and Obasanjo are alive to witness Bola Tinubu become President of Nigeria.

He also described Tinubu as one of the most faithful political “soldiers” of the late MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election.

Keyamo stated this via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, June 12, which is celebrated as Democracy Day.

He shared an image showing the late MKO Abiola, the late General Sani Abacha, who became military Head of State after the election was annulled and Tinubu.

Keyamo’s caption read: “Today, being June 12, 2023, which is exactly 30 years after the 1993 elections, one of the most faithful political ‘soldiers’ of the winner of that annulled election (Chief MKO Abiola) has just addressed the nation as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“God Almighty, in His wisdom, also deemed it fit to preserve the life of two men to see this day: one is the ‘evil genius’ who annulled the election, and two is Abiola’s kinsman from Ota who supported the annulment and has tried to play ‘God’ in the affairs of our nation.

“In all of these, I have never seen a better scenario in the annals of our nation which fits the saying that life, indeed, has come full circle!”