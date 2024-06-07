It Is Absolutely Fine To Use Your Body To Seek Greener Pastures – Chioma Amaryllis

Popular media personality, Chioma Amaryllis Ahaghotu has come out to reiterate her advice to women. Recall that she recently revealed that women should use their bodies to get out of poverty if that is all they have to offer.

According to her, only poor people believe love is the real deal when it comes to relationships, so if you feel your body can get you out of poverty, use it.

Chioma

added that it is absolutely fine to use your body to seek greener pastures.

Her words, “If your body is all you have to offer, use it and get out of poverty. After all, you dey use am now for “I will marry you” and recharge card, agu ana egbugi.

I hear this is trending again. If your body is all you have to offer…use it and stay poor na.

That’s right, only poor people believe love is the real deal. Ndi apiriko. It is okay to offer her body to you when you are using ” I will marry you ” and 2k transport to ragbuo ya.

You dey tap benefits of cooking, cleaning and washing for you unto “reason with me” while tapping free current. Na that one be the true love. Because you are testing and also tasting if she will make a good wife material!

It is okay for her to use her body to marry so that the in law will bring money to send you abroad and start business for you so that una family go escape poverty. That one is the virtuous way. That one is real love.

That’s rich coming from a sub section of a group that uses their same body and fake marriage to get ordinary visa to obodo oyibo. It’s okay when you dey use your own body to seek greener pastures and escape immigration akwa ya. Ndi Uru ahia! If your body is all you have to offer…use it and stay poor na.”

WOW.