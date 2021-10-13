Eden Life closes $1.4 million seed round to increase home services app and others

Eden Life, the go-to platform for home service needs, has Finalized a $1.4 million Seed round.

This brings Eden Life’s total investment to date to $2 million following pre-seed backing from all of Andela’s original co-founders, and additional accelerator support over the last 18 months.

The new capital raised will be deployed to build Eden Life’s in-house technology and develop its own world-class kitchens and operations hubs, as it builds a new tech-based platform to improve and grow Africa’s service industry.