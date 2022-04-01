It Is Difficult To Understand Why England Fans Booed Maguire – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to say that Harry Maguire will not suffer a hostile treatment at Old Trafford. This is coming after the CB was booed at Wembley while playing for England, and fans have been reacting.

According to Ralf, the English defender will not be booed at Manchester United because he has been a very valuable player for the country and the club.

Rangnick added that it is difficult to understand why English fans will do such to a player that has served the nation for many years.

His words, “He’s been a very valuable player for the team and the club,”

“I didn’t understand what happened at Wembley and it won’t happen in our stadium with the Red Army.”

“He’s been playing well for Manchester United and England in the last couple of years. Gareth Southgate said something after the game and Harry Kane. I didn’t watch the game but I heard what had happened after they announced the starting line-up. It’s difficult to understand.”

“I don’t think this is a personal thing, it hasn’t anything to do with Harry himself,”

“We know there are one or two players who have been criticised in the last few months, for example Fred — a very important player for this team, playing regularly for the team and Brazil.”

“Maybe it’s still got to do with the high expectations around this club and people tend to compare with former players and legends. Fred and Harry are important players and players with the right attitude.”