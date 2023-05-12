It Is Frustrating For My Players To Keep Playing Without Resting – Pep Guardiola

Manchester United manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to complain that his team does not have enough time to prepare for their Premier League clash against Everton after facing Real Madrid in midweek. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very frustrating to be playing games without resting nowadays, but his players will be ready for it because they want to play in all competitions.

Pep added that winning at the Goodison Park is very important and his boys just have to adapt.

His words, “We don’t have much time from Madrid because we play on Sunday, thank you so much,”

“But it’s a real, real priority, Goodison Park. We play for all competitions. We have to switch. Adapt. Four games left in the Premier League and it’s important to us to be there, to keep what we play for in our hands. We train tomorrow and we have to prepare as well as possible.”

“It’s not frustrating, it is what it is. How many times can I comment on that? I’m sure the Premier League want to help teams, they don’t want to make us uncomfortable, the problem is the schedule, this amount of competitions, this amount of games. I think we cannot play on Saturday because there is Eurovision and we do not have enough bodies or the capability to handle so many people [in Liverpool].”