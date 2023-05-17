It Is Never Too Late To Be The Visionary Of Your Own Life – Meghan Markle

Ex Hollywood actress, Meghan Markle has come out to say that it is possible for every human being to be his or her own visionary. She recently revealed this inspirational message as she accepted a feminist award at a glamorous New York gala last night.

According to her, it is never late to take charge of your life and begin to engage in acts of service that will end up being what you are recognized for.

Meghan added that with this mindset, one can even reach the point of inspiring others to do the same.

Her words, “It’s just never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life.”

“You can charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace, and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognized by the next wave of women, both young and old, who will also choose this moment to join the movement, and make our vision for an equitable world, reality.”

