It Is Unbelievable That England Made Euro 2024 Final – Rafael van der Vaart

England has been a very crap team at Euro 2024, Rafael van der Vaart has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he finds it really unbelievable that England are in the final of the Euro 2024 tournament because despite having so many top players on the pitch, they just have not played as a team.

Rafael, however, added that Netherlands did not do much in the game either, and the players could have given so much more.

His words, “I was getting so worked up about those English guys. What a sh*t team they are. Slowly, they didn’t want to do anything anymore. They have such top players on the field. We didn’t do much either. We had a few chances. There could have been so much more in it.

I find it really unbelievable. When you see that second half, in a semi-final, and then such a lousy team… such top players on the field and I think they played well for half an hour. Keep going, show that you are the best. At a certain point, you just felt that the Netherlands were getting better and better. We were getting more and more out of it. We had two or three chances if they played out a bit better [Netherlands might’ve won]. And then in the last second [to lose it is hard to take]….”

