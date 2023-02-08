It Pays To Be Generous – Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has jumped on social media to share her encounter with an old beggar in London. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she recently gave £‎25 to an old woman who approached her on the street of London and begged for money to feed, and the woman showered her with prayers for the monetary gift, adding that she would never lack.

Angela added that shortly after meeting the woman, she found herself in a similar situation where she was stranded and needed money and someone else came through for her.

Her words, “So I met this old woman and she said to me

Hey beautiful can you help me with anything am hungry and I said oh mama hold on

So I dipped my hands in my pockets found 25 pounds and gave it to her and she started crying I was like mama Stop crying, so she prayed for me and said you will never lack.

That same day I went to a restaurant and ordered for food I never knew I didn’t come with my wallet literally no card or cash with me, that was how I became stranded so I asked my driver do u have some money with you pls am gonna give you when I get to the hotel , he said no problem and paid for the food and asked me not to worry about the money and I was shocked and said in London? 😳I knew it was God who did.

Moral of the story: Never you stop giving

You never know when or where you will need help ,if you are a giver one thing I know for sure God will always send an Angel to you

In the midst of any situation you find your self , he will always be there 🙏 Never you stop giving…anywhere you go spread love and little kindness it will come back to you❤️”

WOW.

