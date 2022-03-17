EPL Has Handed Arsenal A Congested Fixture List – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that his team have been treated unfairly by the Premier League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t like the way Arsenal has been handed a congested fixture list for the remainder of the season, and he considers it very unfair.

He added that he expects the EPL to give the same TV right excuse clubs are already used to, but Arsenal is the one that suffers it the most.

His words, “Thank you so much to the Premier League for doing that.”

“And they’ve done it again when we have to play Chelsea and Manchester United. So if they want to give them any advantage, I say to them today: ‘Thank you so much for doing that’.”

“No [the Premier League wouldn’t change the schedule]. It is always it’s BT, it’s Sky, it is this, it’s that. But the one that is affected is Arsenal and the only thing that I care [about] and we care [about] is Arsenal. And for Arsenal it is not fair.”

On if his boys will be ready, “Yes, 100 per cent. Don’t worry the players on Saturday they will be there, with energy.”

“They will eat, sleep well, but thank you so much to the Premier League for putting the fixtures like this. Very, very helpful.”